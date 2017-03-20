Top 10 stress-free transition to a retirement home – Of the almost 5 million seniors age 65 and older in Canada, 7.1% live in care facilities. Of this amount, 4.5% live in nursing homes, chronic care, or long-term care hospitals and 2.6% live in residences for seniors. Wherever you’re loved one decides to go, moving into a retirement home or senior community can be stressful.

Top 10 stress-free transition to a retirement home:

Involve your loved one in the selection process if possible. Listen to their concerns and fears and then address them. Let them know they are NOT losing control. Try to make sure everyone in the family is doing what is best for the loved one. Choose a senior community that is a good match based on the senior’s needs and location. Try to pick a place that nurtures what is important to them; be it hobby, services or social. Make random visits to the retirement home at various times of the day before the move to meet residents and staff as well as try the food and some of the activities offered. Walk the building to get a feel for where everything is before you move and review activity schedules to plan ahead so you have an idea what your daily schedule can be like. Allow as much time as possible before the move to prepare. If required; hire a Senior Move Manager or downsizing company to help with the coordination. Meet with the move-in coordinator. They have done this many times and may have additional advice or help. They can help decide what will come from home and where it can be placed in the new apartment. Do not schedule the move-in for the weekend; try to move during the week when the community is fully staffed. Inquire about a “Be Our Guest” program. Some communities provide furnished rooms for a few days at no charge to help the future resident get acclimated. Be sure to complete the resident history questionnaires before moving in as it helps the staff in the building become even more involved with the new resident if they already know their history, likes and dislikes.

When there is a move into a retirement home, the lack of familiarity with both the environment and the other residents can be quite intimidating. Very often, family members can feel guilty about placing loved ones into a senior residence. The reality is that a move will most likely be for the best.

By: matt Del Vecchio – lianas.ca