Top 6 summer wines you have to try

Top 6 summer wines – The days are longer and the temperature are relatively warm, we are in the midst of summer: sandals, outdoors activities, and of course sipping a glass of rosé on a warm evening. While rosé wines officially appeared in the early spring at the SAQ, they’re indelibly associated with summer, and for good reason. They tend to be refreshing; but even more than that they pair perfectly with classic summer foods like barbecue, picnic sandwiches, tacos, spicy take-out, and fresh fruit. Not because they’re sweet, but because they’re so versatile. They balance the acidity and brightness of white wine with the body of red wine, and come in a variety of styles from fruity and floral to spicy and savoury.

And one more reason to love rosé: it’s really affordable. Not because it’s cheap wine, but because it does not have a strong foothold with Canadian buyers as red and white wines. Admittedly, this presents a bit of a dilemma in the evangelizing of rosé wine, but when it comes down to it they’re too good not to share. So the next time you’re shopping for wine, keep an eye for rosé and spread the love!

Rose Recommendations:

Joseph Mellot Le Rabault 2016 SAQ # 12228539 $26.50

The dynasty of the Joseph Mellot Estate in the Loire Valley was created in Sancerre almost five centuries ago by Pierre-Etienne Mellot and, since then, the family has always been involved in winemaking.

This rose is a favourite of mine every year. On the nose, ground cherry, strawberry and cranberry fruit. Refreshing. Very fine and elegant with lovely zesty citrus and red berry fruit. Delicious saline taste. Very elegant finale. Nice wine to have with salmon tartare

Georges Duboeuf Syrah Rosé 2016.\ SAQ # 13205021.\ $13.45

Made in the Languedoc region, this cuvee reflects the sudist roots of the region. Made with 100% syrah, the bouquet reflects notes of small red berries, nectarines and english toffee. Round tannins, medium acidity with earthy and floral undertones and a crunchy finale.Good with rose pastas such as Tortellini. Have this wine with burgers

Domaine de la Rectorie Côté Mer 2016 SAQ # 11632441 $26.75

This Collioure Rosé wine by Banyuls winery Domaine de la Rectorie is, like rather rarely, fermented in oak barrels after direct pressing of the grapes (no prolonged skin contact).

It is a predominant blend of Grenache noir,Syrah, and Carignan. After fermentation, the wine is aged for about 7 months on its lees before bottling in Spring.

The nose dominated by nutty notes of roasted hazelnut with some orange peel and fresh pomegranate rather than your usual strawberry and grapefruit flavours. It has a solid body but also a top class acidity to keep its power and nuance fresh.Flavors bring to mind lots of savoury spices with citrus flavours reminding me of confit lemon. The kicker is rich nutmeg, oaky vanilla and some coconut richness coat the whole experience in a powerfully aromatic and an oily texture. A gastronomical wine to have with diverse grilled seafood.

Beaujolais, brand ambassador wine of the summer

Beaujolais is the essential summer red, offering light, fruity, uncomplicated pleasure. Made from the tart gamay grape, it’s light and fresh enough to charm most white-wine drinkers, too, especially when it’s slightly chilled. Twenty minutes in the fridge will define the bright berry flavours.

In early spring, in the past Beaujolais salon in Montreal, I had a chance to taste both the crus from the 2015 and 2016 vintage. Ripe yet refreshing, 2016 sees a return to the typically medium-bodied and summer-friendly style of Beaujolais, in contrast to the richer 2015s. These delicious, easy-going wines make a welcome addition to any barbecue, picnic or impromptu gathering.

Here are my top picks:

Jean Foillard Beaujolais 2015 SAQ # 12454958 $24.05

Gourmand nose. Generous aromas of candied red fruit, black pepper and violets. Fresh with firm tannins, with a subtle structure. Very long finish.

Anita Kuhnel Moulin-à-Vent Vieilles Vignes 2015 SAQ # 13211835 $26.40

An amazing Beaujolais made from 75 years old Gamay wines. Rich and vigorous wine with a panoply of floral, and spice notes. Dense with black fruit notes, it opens up with time in the glass. Should improve for the next 10-15 years.

Jean-Paul Brun L’Ancien Beaujolais 2016 SAQ # 10368221 $19.15

Raspberries, slate, flowers.Excellent, balance, ripe fruit, fleshy with and little tannin on the finish. Very fragrant finale.