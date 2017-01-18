Top five signs your loved one should be considering a move to a retirement home

It’s not easy to admit that one is getting older, especially when your body and your mind are not what they used to be. Moving a family member into a senior care residence is never a simple decision. It may not be easy to broach the subject with your loved ones. In fact, they may be resistant to moving and they may fear losing their independence.

However, here are 5 warning signs that your loved one should be considering a move to a retirement / senior residence:

Physical

When there are physical and anatomical signs of deterioration that will affect their well-being and their safety. A person who is having trouble getting out to shop or remembering how to cook or when to eat can result in significant nutritional issues. This could range from unhealthy weight loss or conversely, excessive weight gain. Check the fridge and watch meal-prep skills. Other examples include loss of sight or hearing, loss of balance, stroke, disease. or physical conditions, such as arthritis and osteoporosis. Mental Behaviour – Cognitive, Language, and Decision Making

Cognitive decline can have serious ramifications, especially if your loved one can’t take medications correctly, is not able to fix a meal or doesn’t remember to eat. If a loved one exhibits confusion, poor judgment, or other signs of cognitive impairment, assisted living is often a good next step. Caregiver Stress

There are the psychological costs of caregiving and of making difficult care decisions, which can be compared to the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Caregivers may experience symptoms like disabling anxiety, hyper-vigilance and more. The emotional, mental and physical toll of caregiving can be particularly pronounced for adult children or spouses of those who need care. In cases like this, when the demands of care become too great, it might be clear immediately. In other cases, it might not be so obvious. Safety and Security

This is a common reason why families consider a move. They noticed that their loved ones are not as sure on their feet as they used to be or their eyesight is less clear, causing them to be a fall risk. According to the Canadian Public Health Agency, falls remain the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among Canadian seniors. Loneliness

It’s normal for activity to decrease with age. But if your loved one once enjoyed spending time in the yard gardening, or simply being with friends, and then chooses to no longer engage in these activities, or rarely leaves the house, it may be time to consider a senior living residence. This is a sign that behavioural changes are underway.

Helping your loved ones to recognize the signs of when it is time to move, having an open dialogue with the family members involved and taking the time to discuss the options will go a long way in making the transition to senior care residence more agreeable for everyone.

By: Matt DelVecchio – lianasservices.com