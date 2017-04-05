TOPS #next 2017 extraordinary performing arts showcase

TOPS #next 2017 – Featuring spellbinding songs, and dances and music by Led Zeppelin, Cindy Lauper, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Dolly Parton, X Ambassadors, Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and SO MUCH MORE! TOPS #next and the Lester B. Pearson School Board proudly present STORYTELLERS, the 14th edition of the Truly Outstanding Pearson Show (TOPS). Featuring 60 of the most talented singers, dancers, and musicians from the Lester B. Pearson School Board — STORYTELLERS — a journey into the hearts and minds of our wonderful performers.

Since January 10, students from all regions of the school board have been working tirelessly with a dedicated team of creative professionals led by director Ashley Daniel Foot to prepare a truly cutting edge production that audiences will not soon forget.

“I was completely floored by TOPS #next” says Riverdale High School parent Carol Cammisano on TOPS #next’s Facebook page, “amazing talent from all students. A MUST SEE SHOW!”

In many ways our universe is “made of stories, not atoms” says American poet Muriel Rukeyser and that’s where the theme of TOPS #next 2017 is drawn from. TOPS #next artistic director, Ashley Daniel Foot says “Last year after our show, we sat on the stage and told each other stories. It was in that moment where we discovered truths about ourselves that we didn’t know and hadn’t considered.”

TOPS #next is one of the most incredible student performances. Amazing singing, beautiful dancing, a full band of remarkable musicians, and wall-to-wall music. The technology used to produce the show is of the highest standard with stunning LED projection screens that surround the audience to bring them closer to the performers. Audiences have frequently compared TOPS #next to some of the most remarkable professional shows they have ever seen.

The show also features an award-winning original song, “Dizzy” performed by Chlo & Mona, a song that was chosen as the winner of the 2017 edition of TOPSNextSong, a contest that celebrates original songwriting and was open to contestants across Canada.

TOPS #next2017: Storytellers launches at:

Lakeside Academy

5050 Sherbrooke Street,

Lachine, Quebec

performances at 7:30pm on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8; and a matinee at 2pm on Saturday, April 8.

Tickets can be reserved online at:

www.TOPSNext.org