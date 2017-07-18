Toronto Removes Trump’s Name

Toronto Removes Trump Name – The Trump Hotel is finally saying bye to Trump’s name. The hotel and residence on Bay and Adelaide is changing it’s name to St. Regis Toronto.

As I write this, the word “TRUMP” is being taken off, letter by letter, from the top of the hotel. Currently, only the letters “TRU” remains.

The Canadian company Innvest Hotels previously acquired the hotel and residence after JCF Capital ULC, which owns the hotel, bought out the Trump brand’s management contract early.

By: Nazaneen Bagizada – totimes.ca