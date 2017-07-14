Twerk For A Cause – Longest twerk for Guinness World Records book

Twerk For A Cause – On August 6th in Richelieu, QC. Svetlana Chernienko will be making an attempt to break the longest singular ‘Twerk’ for the Guinness World Records book – and will be raising money and awareness for the charity, ‘Under the Same Sun’ for people with albinism who are brutally murdered in Africa by witch doctors for their bones and or parts. Albinism is associated with a number of vision defects, such as photophobia, nystagmus, and amblyopia. Lack of skin pigmentation makes for more susceptibility to sunburn and skin cancers.

She will be hosting an event at her new dance studio on the South Shore of Montreal, and then will be starting her tour in Asia for ‘Twerk for a Cause’. Inspired by the desire to make a difference and raise awareness, she will be hitting the road with Montreal-based Beatboxer ‘X-Wam’ to spread their message of health, safety and about her charity on a larger scale.

Svetlana is the founder and creator of the Montreal company ‘Clozet Freak Inc’ / Cosmetics and this mother of four wanted to make a huge impact on how women and human beings take care of themselves and others around them. She is also a survivor of domestic violence and a sufferer of mental illness (anxiety & depression) and wanted to spread the message in a powerful way and open people’s eyes about the brutalization of people with albinism in Africa. Hundreds of albino men, women and children are murdered every year for voodoo rituals. Witch doctors believe that albino people can cure diseases such as HIV / AIDS or can make them rich so they are poached like animals for their body parts. Only 2% of albino people make it to their 40th birthday.

William ‘X-Wam’ McMillan is the ‘epitome of a modern day entertainer’: Multi-talented, Unique and Community centric. Born and raised in Montreal, he has cultivated his talents around the city for more than 2 decades, performing as a host/MC, vocal artist, DJ, Step-dancer and of course the talent for which is most renown – Beatboxing. As a solo artist he has opened for K-OS, Kardinal Offishall and Slum Village. He has repeatedly graced the stages of Montreal music events and festivals, including Les Francofolies Festival and the Montreal International Jazz Festival – and has also performed in many other cities including Halifax, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Toronto, Victoria, Vancouver and New York City, as well as having made several television appearances.

Clozet Freak will be donating part of the ticket sales from Svetlana’s Guinness World Record attempt, as well as a portion of money from her Afro Cardio Classes in Asia and Europe. She has officially been made an advocate for Under the Same Sun. Living in Nigeria, Svetlana had to see how some of these men, women and children had been massacred and/or butchered. As a mother she couldn’t stand back and watch without rating awareness to yet again another cause near and dear to her heart.

“I want to make a difference in this world. I want to teach my children to give back and pay any success forward to others maybe this will make the global changes necessary,” she said. “All it takes is a drop of kindness.”