UIS is looking for the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen and her Court

Montreal St Patrick’s Day Parade Queen and her court selection evening will be held Saturday February 4th, 2017 at Plaza Centreville, 777 rue Robert-Bourassa, (this is a new location for this year).

The United Irish Societies (UIS of Montreal have organized this wonderful event since 1956. The Queen and her Court selection was originally called the Queen’s Pageant and held at the Sailor’s Club in Old Montreal. The event today is held in front of 400 – 500 people and the tickets sell out fast so please purchase them now. The tickets cost $25 for the ages older than 13 and $12 for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event2710700.

Round tables of ten are available for your family and friends to share and participate in the excitement of this special evening. The evening is enhanced with the inclusion of Irish entertainment (dance and song). It begins at 7:00 P.M. and ends at approximately 11:15 P.M. There is no food served at this event. There is a cash bar. Food is provided for the contestants in their closed quarters. Underground parking is also available at Plaza Centreville. Metro access via Victoria Square tour de la bourse EVO entrance.

The selection evening for the Montreal St. Patrick’s Day Parade Quinn and Court allow the winners to explore their Irish roots, meet new and interesting people, attend gala events, receive many gifts, the winner of the Queen position travels to Ireland.

Individuals interested in participating in this event must be: