Amazing photos of Under Pressure Festival By Kieron Yates

Under Pressure Festival – The 22nd annual Under Pressure festival took place last weekend along Montreal’s Saint-Catherine street to an awe struck public, many of whom new to the world of graffiti, break dancing and hip hop. Each year, this gathering of spray can artists comes together to rejuvenate the artwork sprayed and rolled along the brick work of the city scape that surrounds the famous Foufounes Electrique bar. Last years work is blotted out, painted over in black, thus creating a fresh canvas, ripe for new new ideas and paint work. The things that can be achieve with a bunch of spray cans and a lot of know-how and practice, a healthy side of patience and a heaping helping of artistic vision, is simply astounding. With DJ’s spinning records and dropping beats from rooftop mixing tables, and MC’s spitting rhymes on the stage, people letting fly in break dancing battles, showing off moves that look like they’ll either end up as contortionists or emitted to the local trauma unit; Under Pressure is quite a lot of fun.

If you missed the live painting; worry not. There two things you can do. Go see the artwork not that it is completed and on display for all to see, and get yourself out to the event next year, and have yourself a party.