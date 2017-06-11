Valérie Plante – The Next Mayor of Montreal?

Valérie Plante – Montreal’s next municipal elections will be held this autumn – and Équipe Denis Coderre is certain to have a challenge on their hands. The greatest challenge will come from Valérie Plante who won the Projet Montréal leadership race last December. And she is not to be taken lightly. In fact, she has been watching and listening to Montrealers hopes and frustrations – and she is sharp.

When Mayor Coderre took office in November of 2013, his constituents had high hopes. He loved the city and had big plans for it, he was out there participating in all types of events with the people, he took action, was spontaneous and not afraid to speak his mind, he loved photo ops – and he loved the Habs. But the romance soon faded to a pale shade of… orange cone. As long as his projects were in line with what Montrealers actually wanted and needed, the romance was strong. But when it wasn’t in line, and in spite of most people not agreeing with him and protesting en masse, he bulldozed forth with his plans anyhow.

Projet Montréal, the official opposition party now under the leadership of Valérie Plante, might be what Montrealers want and perhaps should have. They are working as a unified team and have even changed the party’s name to ‘Projet Montréal – Équipe Valérie Plante’.

Plante appears more grounded and actually in tune with citizens real needs and desires. But is she just like any other politician? Only time will tell. She doesn’t just stop for a good photo-op, but stops and listens, taking Montrealer’s concerns to heart. Coderre on the other hand appears to listen, but it seems to literally go in one ear and out the other.

“The real work begins now,” Plante said when she won the leadership. “Montreal now has a chance to ‘break the glass ceiling’ if it chooses to elect its first female mayor next year… it’s a huge honour and I have the intention of leading the team to victory in the next election by taking on Denis Coderre… every vote was important. I took nothing for granted.”

After their annual convention on May 28th, Projet Montréal revealed their election platform which included building a new metro line, dubbed the ‘Pink Line Project’, linking the Bonaventure station to Montreal North with connections to the Green, Blue and Orange lines. The estimated cost would be $6 billion, but their goal is to create a far more reliable system – something Montrealers would very much welcome. One of the proposals aimed at increasing ridership on public transport, is making buses and the metro free for children under the age of 12 (accompanied by an adult).

As well, party members were asked to come up with solutions to the city’s social housing problems. They also want to make city life a more attractive place for families to live instead of moving to the suburbs – and have proposed making it mandatory for every new housing development to include family-friendly homes of three rooms or more.

Plante also wants to focus on improving road safety for cyclists and pedestrians by studying locations where the problems are and where accidents have been occurring. She also plans to address the problems facing small businesses and commercial streets – something Coderre has failed badly at.

The initiatives put forth by Projet Montréal seem to resonate with what Montreal really needs right now and Valérie Plante is both inspired to do so and appears sincere – but trepidation over what is said and what is actually done by any politician nowadays needs to be taken with caution.

Under Mayor Denis Coderre, caution went to the wind. From his unpopular dangerous ‘pit-bull type’ bylaw where he ignored cries from dog owners and experts in the field, including the SPCA, telling him he got it all wrong, but he just rammed the bylaw through. There was the out of control spending on projects such as the over $700,000 Mordecai Richler gazebo and a city wide smelly garbage problem due to the new waste management program. Never mind the close to $1 billion dollars spent on a party nobody really wanted, except him.

Then came the major infrastructure work almost bringing the city to a halt. There is no doubt much of it was urgent, but not all of it at and not all at the same time. Instead we will live in permanent gridlock and noise for several more years to come. Potholes remain unfilled, people are going hungry and living on the streets – but paving over a 2.75-kilometre route of downtown Montreal streets for an electric Formula E race – at an estimated cost of $24 million, seems to be more of a priority. The list could go on and on. Granite stumps anyone?

“Some of the things I hear a lot when I talk to Montrealers, they’re tired of feeling like they’ve been taken for granted,” Plante said in a CTV report. “They want us, politicians, to listen to what they have to say.”

Coderre’s response was in line with the attitude he has taken on, “My response is, have a great day… the most important thing for me is the people, it’s not about the adversary. The pride is back and people are fed up of people confronting each other.”

It remains to be seen who is more delusional at this point.

Where do you stand on these issues? Do you feel it’s time for a change at City Hall? Are you willing to give ‘Projet Montréal – Équipe Valérie Plante’ a chance?

By: Bonnie Wurst – mtltimes.ca