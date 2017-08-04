Valérie Plante to Participate in ITU Triathlon!

Valérie Plante -Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante announced she will be taking part in this weekend’s ITU World Triathlon Montréal. The event will be broadcast live in more than 20 countries and will welcome athletes from more than 25 countries all over the world.

“As you know, I’m not afraid of challenges. I’m ready for the 10 kilometer test of Triathlon International de Montréal! This will be my first triathlon, but in politics as in this test, I can count on a solid team! Indeed, I will be there with Alain Vaillancourt and his daughter, Elysa Vaillancourt. Come and cheer us on Sunday!” she posted on her Facebook page.

The initiative is commendable – and not surprising from someone determined to be the next Mayor of Montreal.