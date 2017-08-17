Video shows two men ride between metro cars

Ride between metro cars -This time it wasn’t a fox caught strolling along Montreal’s metro tracks. Instead, a video posted on the ‘STM: Spotted’ Facebook page on August 15th, shows two men standing on the couplers between two metro cars – as the train was pulling out of a metro station.

Whether they got there from outside or from an unlocked door between the cars is unknown. It appears to be a prank by two people who clearly had no sense of the danger they put themselves in – which speaks volumes of how much sense they have at all.

Spotted à ces gars 😳 Posted by Spotted: STM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Although it goes against regulation, the STM is not able to investigate the incident, as they can’t tell from the video exactly which station the incident happened or who the two people are – but the police are aware of the video and are looking into it.

Not only was it an extremely dangerous and senseless thing to do, it can come with a $150 fine for riding on the outside of a train and another $75 for endangering another person.

Even the fox had more sense!

Photo Credit is given (‘Spotted STM’ – Facebook)