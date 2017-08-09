Vincent Auto used car Parts – Few businesses remain open for seven decades, but Vincent, an auto recycler in the former Ville St Pierre (now part of Lachine) can make this boast. The family-owned business helps Montreal area residents find inexpensive used car parts, selling to both garages and to individuals. Vincent Auto used car Parts also offers auto body repair and car painting.

“My dad, Marcel, opened the business in 1947,” explains co-owner Ron Vincent. “My brothers and sister took over the business from him in 1998. Today, seven people work here. We buy cars for scrap and then sell the parts.”

“We have thousands and thousands of recycled auto parts here in our 17,000 square foot facility. This includes rubber mats, tires, motors, transmissions, headlights, taillights; whatever is on a car.”

Prices can be very competitive on used parts: good used batteries sell here for $35 versus $150 elsewhere for an equivalent battery new. “We also sell quality used tires for $35 each where the same tires new might cost $135 elsewhere. We also have very good prices on parts such as doors, windows, hoods, lights, bumpers, tires and mechanical pieces. Customers can save a lot of money on some car parts here.”

Some customers pick up parts and do their own repairs, others take the used parts to their mechanic. Parts can also be shipped to some garages.

Vincent admits to be facing some stiff competition these days from companies selling new or used parts on the Internet. “But what do you do if a part you bought online doesn’t work or doesn’t fit?” asks Vincent. “Here, we exchange until it’s right or give your money back.”

Vincent was more evasive on what he pays to buy old cars and small trucks for scrap, saying it, “depends on market value.” The prices he gets paid per pound of steel can be fairly volatile. Vincent also offers towing service. “And I don’t buy loose parts, only complete vehicles.”

Vincent explains that his stock of used vehicles is mostly of North American manufacture with some European and a few Japanese cars. The age of most his scrap vehicles ranges from nearly-new to about 20 years old. “We prefer to call it auto recycling rather than a scrapyard,” adds Vincent.

“Ville St. Pierre is an easy drive from the West Island, LaSalle, Chateauguay, Verdun, and NDG,” he notes..Despite being in business for 70 years, many motorists driving over the viaduct between St Pierre and Montreal West don’t realize there is an auto recycler under the viaduct.

Vincent’s body shop offers insurance repairs and personalized repairs; they can spruce up a paint job or fully repair a collisioned car. A ramp service is also available.

Vincent is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon. .Purchases can be made with cash, some credit cards, and with approved company cheques.

Centre de L’Auto Vincent Inc.

117 Vincent Ave., St. Pierre sector of Lachine,

514.364.5740

H8R 1H8

http://centredelautovince.wixsite.com/vincentauto