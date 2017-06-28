Ogunquit Playhouse showing “Bullets Over Broadway” with Vincent Pastore and Sally Struthers

Vincent Pastore and Sally Struthers to star in Bullets Over Broadway at the Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse – The Ogunquit Playhouse takes audience on a hilarious trip back to the Roaring Twenties with their production of the musical adaptation of Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath’s madcap film, Bullets Over Broadway on stage from July 5 – July 29. Hailed by Time Magazine as “Musical Theatre Gold!,” Bullets Over Broadway is the side-splitting musical comedy about the making of a Broadway show, filled with tap dancing gangsters, saucy showgirls, big laughs and colorful characters. A young playwright who is in desperate need of financial backing for his next show accepts an offer he can’t refuse from a gangster looking to please his ditzy, talentless girlfriend. Stage and screen star Vincent Pastore is cast as the mobster Nick Valenti, joined by Emmy-winner Sally Struthers who returns to the Playhouse as the dog-toting Eden Brent. Loaded with songs that made the ’20s roar, this six-time Tony-nominated musical features hits from the decedent decade, including “Let’s Misbehave,” “‘Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do” and “There’s a New Day Comin’!”

Individual tickets are on sale and prices start at $52 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.

About the Ogunquit Playhouse: The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 17 to October 29. Follow the Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit :

Feature image: Vincent Pastore stars as mobster Nick Valenti alongside Emmy-winner Sally Struthers as Eden Brent in the Ogunquit Playhouse production of the madcap musical Bullets Over Broadway on stage July 5 through July 29. Pictured left to right are: Vincent Pastore (Nick Valenti), Reed Campbell (Cheech) and ensemble members Kaylee Olson, Kelly Peterson, Lexie Plath, Carissa Fiorillo and Elizabeth Dugas.