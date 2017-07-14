Royal LePage Village men in 4″ high heels for a great cause – Donations needed!

Royal LePage Village men walking in High Heels – On Saturday July 15th 2017 Royal LePage Village is taking a stand, and a walk in high heels, to raise awareness and funds for Auberge Transition – a leader in the field of helping women and children victims of violence. Come support the Royal LePage Village men walking in High Heels.

A group of 25 courageous men wearing 4″ high heels, will be walking along Monkland and Notre Dame de Grace Avenues, following that there will be a BBQ for neighbours and participants at their office at 6100 Monkland Ave. Other walkers include the Firemen of Station 46 (Somerled).

Auberge Transition, based in NDG, opened its doors in 1975. It was among the first shelters in Canada to offer such services. They make it possible for women and children to heal from the devastating effects of abuse by offering a safe home where they can transition into a new beginning. In 2010, they opened a second location, their ‘External Centre’, in order to provide separate but continued and integrated support and services to the shelter’s ex-residents. As well, the External Centre serves as a resource office for women and children in the community seeking counselling, information and services, whether they have made the decision to leave their family home or not.

So come down and cheer them on, and even walk with them. Most importantly, help them and the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation make a difference! The walk starts at 6100 Monkland at 11:00am.

Their goal is to raise $15,000 and 100% of donations will go directly to Auberge Transition. The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation issues official charitable tax receipts in February for donations of $20 or more made in the previous calendar year.

Make a donation online at: https://royallepage.myetap.org/fundraiser/walkamilemontreal/donate.do