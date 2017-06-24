Montreal Pride – Wedding Bliss in Rainbow Colours at the MMFA!

Montreal Pride – Would you like to say ‘I do’ at Quebec’s most visited museum and one of the most popular in Canada? And would getting married against the backdrop of wedding attire designed by the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier suit your fancy? Well, read on!

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and Montreal Pride are offering an exclusive opportunity for an LGBTQ couple to say “I do” against the backdrop of the exhibition ‘Love Is Love: Wedding Bliss for All’ à la Jean Paul Gaultier.

As part of the exhibition featuring haute couture and ready‐to‐wear wedding gowns and suits by the celebrated designer – the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), in collaboration with Montreal Pride, is offering a lucky couple the chance to exchange their vows in the space on Saturday, August 12th 2017.

‘Love Is Love’ reflects the ongoing commitment of Jean Paul Gaultier and the MMFA to promote diversity and the fight against homophobia. The MMFA and Montreal Pride are partnering to celebrate marriage for all.

This unique installation which runs until October 9th 2017, features 35 haute couture and ready‐to‐wear wedding creations by the French designer. Produced by the MMFA in collaboration with La Maison Jean Paul Gaultier the exhibition displays, for the first time, gowns and suits designed between 1991 and 2017. Their daring lines and exquisite artistry bear witness to the eccentricity of this iconoclastic designer who is renowned for his spectacular silhouettes as well as his humanist, inclusive vision.

The exhibition is part of the MMFA’s ‘Year of Peace’, a program of activities and exhibitions that will continue throughout 2017.

Montréal Pride was founded in 2007 at the initiative of Montreal’s LGBTQ communities and is the largest LGBTQ gathering in the francophone world dedicated to defending LGBTQ rights, promoting cultural wealth and celebrating social advances. Working day‐to‐day, Montreal Pride supports local LGBTQ communities while serving as a beacon of hope for people around the world living in LGBTQ hostile areas.

From August 10th to 20th this year, the festival’s special Canada Pride Montréal 2017 edition will be featured as part of the official programming of Montréal’s 375th celebrations and Canada 150 festivities. It will offer more than 150 activities and events, with something for everyone.

All couples are eligible to enter by sending in a short account of their love story. The winning couple will celebrate their union on August 12th at 5:00 pm at the MMFA in the ‘Love Is Love’ space, beside a monumental wedding cake featuring outfits for all. The exhibition brings together straight, LGBTQ, intercultural and interracial couples in a celebration of love, diversity and peace.

For further details and how to enter the ‘Love Is Love’ contest, visit the Montréal Pride website at: http://www.fiertemontrealpride.com/en/contest/.