“Weird Al” Yankovic is back

Weird Al – Another popular comic who will be making a tour stop in 2018 is song satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic, who will appear at Theatre Maisonneuve of Place des Arts on March 7, as part of his four-month North American tour called, in typical “Weird Al” fashion, “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”.

This time, “Weird Al” will perform a no-frills type of show during this new tour, which will do away with the high-energy theatrics that are usually associated with a “Weird Al” show, and will focus on a back to basics type of show, featuring him and his back-up band that has performed with “Weird Al” for over 30 years. And with an impressive catalogue of 14 albums filled with his unique song parodies – including his Billboard chart-topping album “Mandatory Fun” — he promises to deliver a show with a different set list on every stop of the tour. And joining “Weird Al” as his opening act is veteran comedian Emo Phillips (who was also part of the cast of the “Weird Al”’s cult classic movie comedy “UHF”).

Tickets for “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” in Montreal range in price from $54.75 to $86.25, with a limit of four tickets per person. To purchase tickets, call 1-866-842-2112 or go to www.evenko.ca

By: Stuart Nulman – mtltimes.ca