Who went and what was your favourite part of the Jazz Fest?

Mtl Jazz Fest – “After 38 years, we take the same admiration in watching this magnificent melting pot of people from all walks of life converge upon the Festival: people who would otherwise never find themselves in the same place, at the same time; youths having fun alongside seniors; music devotees assembling from the four corners of the Earth, speaking every language, as though the Festival were the United Nations of music. All in all, the true stars of the Festival are the Montrealers and guests from all over the world who seize the moment of Musical Now in a spirit of harmony; all assembled as one.” These were the emotional terms in which the president of the Montreal International Jazz Festival, Jacques-André Dupont summed up during the last press conference, the eleven days of this year’s edition of the most iconic music event in the city.

The Jazz Fest ended with a major event, the Closing Concert at the TD Stage, featuring Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, a Los Angeles-based singer-rapper regarded as one of the emerging artists of this moment in the U.S. He delivered a combination of soul, R&B, funk, jazz, and rap. A combination that managed to captivate the audience congregated in a large number for this free concert.

For my part, the last indoor concert I attended was the one offered by Rachel Therrien, and her group made up of Latino and Canadian musicians which delivered an inspiring musical combination of Afro-Cuban, Colombian, jazz, and rock rhythms with an original accompaniment that included a marimba and Afro-Caribbean drums. Under the title of her latest album “Pensamiento: Proyecto Colombia” this Canadian trumpeter managed to mix different styles and musical genres in a manner that was at the same time accessible to the public, and able to suggest a mature work of putting together those elements in a very successful way.

An important issue that was addressed this year was that of providing appropriate security to women, Dupont mentioned that this implemented through the collaboration with “the Conseil des Montréalaises: the Hirondelles (swallows). The project was inspired by our desire and concern to enhance the security and well-being of festival fans, especially women, members of the LGBTQ community and all those who may feel a sense of vulnerability during our events” said Dupont.

Now, the limelight and mikes are off for the season, just wait until next summer when the streets will be again filled with music. “We already can’t wait for the next edition of the Festival, which will run from June 28 to July 7, 2018!” said Dupont at the closing of the press conference. Neither can we.