West End politicians, citizens oppose changes to new electoral maps

New electoral maps – The Côte-des-Neiges Community Centre was packed on March 21st as politicians and citizens came out in force to voice their opposition to Elections Quebec’s decision to merge the predominantly English – speaking riding of Mont-Royal with the majority French – speaking riding of Outremont, a move which opponents say will reduce representation for Anglophones and Allophones in Montreal. The new electoral map will also impact the demographics of nearby D’Arcy McGee riding which has a substantial number of English-speaking Jewish voters and seniors.

The Mayors of Hampstead, TMR, Cote St. Luc, Outremont and Côte-des-Neiges-NDG sent representatives to the hastily arranged public meeting to discuss options for challenging the new electoral map. Many city councillors, school commissioners, and community leaders expressed their outrage at Quebec’s blatant disregard for the needs of the Anglophone population and its many cultural communities.

“They are taking away minority voices,” Snowdon city councillor Marvin Rotrand said. “This takes power away from residents in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.” The western borough is the most ethnically and linguistically diverse area on the island of Montreal with dozens of ethno-cultural communities. Rotrand, who organized the meeting, has filed an emergency motion demanding Elections Quebec reverse its decision to merge the provincial ridings of Mont Royal and Outremont. He spoke in favour of a court challenge and the need to raise money for it. “There will be a contestation and it will require huge sums of money,” he said.

Not everyone was equally sold on the idea of going to court. Beryl Wajsman, the editor of The Suburban newspaper, has been a vocal critic of the decision to reduce the number of ridings in the west sector of Montreal where most Anglophones live, a change which means that residents in these areas will have fewer seats in the National Assembly. Calling the Quebec Electoral Commission’s decision “venal” and “mendacious” he urged people to dig deep into their wallets to come up with the cash to mount some kind of legal challenge. However, he suggested that lodging a formal complaint with the National Assembly might be a preferable option.

Wajsman said the latest decision, which backtracks on an earlier commitment not to change the electoral boundaries, violates the National Assembly’s own ethics code. He said filing a complaint, at least as a first step, would help to garner public support and raise money for any eventual court case. He noted the irony of Quebec’s professed support for cultural diversity, calling it “questionable”, with some groups receiving government money, while others have their rights scaled back. Wajsman has already raised more than $7000 for a legal challenge which he says is enough to start. It’s an insane decision,” he said.

Rotrand said the two options aren’t mutually exclusive, but in his view a court action is necessary, although he frankly acknowledged that it will be a long drawn-out process. “Nothing precludes a multi-faced approach. We should work on all levels, but we’ve got to go there.” Citing the opinion of Université de Montréal law professor Jean-François Gaudreault-DesBiens he said there is a good chance a court challenge will succeed. There is extensive jurisprudence on electoral district division and modifications to the electoral map may be unconstitutional because they have the effect of limiting representation of minority communities. A case in point involved a judge in Nova Scotia overturning an electoral map because it weakened Francophone representation. “This is not a fait accompli,” Rotrand said.

Marlene Jennings, the former MP for NDG-Lachine spoke to the crowd about the need for concerted action to challenge revisions to the electoral map and offered to head up a citizens committee to explore avenues of redress. “I am appalled, simply appalled,” she said. “We need to go to court. We need to put our money where our mouths are.” Rotrand liked the idea of a blue-ribbon panel that would explore ideas about how to structure the legal case while fund-raising for it. “It struck a nerve with the crowd. It had resonance,” he said.

Many people expressed concern that cultural communities could be separated from their institutions. Michael Shafter, a west-end resident and Montreal businessman said, “Our ethnic and religious communities need more accommodation, not less. I think we have a lot to say to our government.” He urged the mayors to go back to their district councils and rally them to match dollar for dollar money raised by the new movement galvanized by changes to the electoral map.

Former English Montreal School Board Commissioner Ellie Israel made an impassioned plea to the crowd to “stay united”, going well over the allotted time in her remarks, although no one seemed to mind. Keeton Clarke, a former candidate in the Montreal election of 2009 for the Darlington district highlighted the fact that the room itself expressed cultural diversity, “We must take responsibility,” he said. Anthony Housefather, the former mayor of Cote St. Luc and MP for Mount Royal couldn’t be at the meeting because he was in Parliament, but sent a message pledging his support and financial contribution to the effort.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has weighed in on the issue of population disparity, saying the revised electoral map weakens the political weight of Montreal. Some rural Quebec ridings have relatively low numbers of constituents while others in Montreal and Laval have disproportionately high numbers, compromising equal representation.

Feature image: Veteran city councillor Marvin Rotrand who spearheaded this initiative with Russell Copeman the Mayor of the Cote-des-Neiges-NDG borough standing behind