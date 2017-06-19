West Island Community Shares charity golf tournament has another successful drive

West Island Community Shares charity golf tournament – On June 13th, the business community united to make West Island Community Shares’ annual charity golf tournament a success. The tournament, held at the Beaconsfield Golf Club, raised $53,000. Pfizer Canada led the way as the main partner of the event. Other partners included TELUS (BBQ lunch); Roxboro Excavation (flags); the Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel (Volunteer Meals), Sport Specialists-Dorval (Champagne Toast) and Brecon Foods (Putting Contest).

“Thank you to all our event partners, guests and volunteers who contributed to the success of the tournament,” said Leanne Bayer, Executive Director. “When everyone comes together in support of our community, we can achieve great things.”

West Island Community Shares raises funds for 41 local community groups including the Association Québécoise de la Voile Adaptée (AQVA). The group helps people with physical handicaps enjoy the freedom of sailing. During the tournament dinner, 17-year-old Daniel Hould-Lovretin, who has cerebral palsy, thanked West Island Community Shares and its donors for supporting AQVA. He joked with The Beat 92.5 Masters of Ceremony Paul Awad and Sam Lupovich (Stuntman Sam), that the only thing he would enjoy more than sailing is a career in radio. He ended on a more serious note, saying that thanks to AQVA he sees no disability, only ability.

The golfers enjoyed perfect golfing weather as well as food and drink offered by other event partners including 40 Westt Steakhouse, Iceberg Vodka, La Maison Verte Restaurant, Tazza di Matina, Zonin Wines and Pâtisserie St-Martin. West Island Community Shares is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has set its fundraising goal at $1.3 million. For more information on West Island Community Shares, visit www.communityshares.ca