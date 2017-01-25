West Island Palliative Care Residence starts 15th anniversary with new logo

West Island Palliative Care Residence has launched its 15th anniversary year by unveiling a new logo to modernize its image and communications. The new logo was unveiled at a ceremony today at the Residence with leaders of the Residence and of TANK, the Montreal advertising and communications agency that did the logo redesign without charge to the Residence. After several years of planning, fundraising and construction of the initial nine-bed André-Brunet Pavilion, the Residence opened to its first patients in the fall of 2002.

“We are very excited to be marking our 15th anniversary this year and to be unveiling our modern new logo, thanks to the great work of our friends at TANK,” said Teresa Dellar, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Residence. “We count on the contributions of so many residents and companies to provide the service and care that our community has come to count on from us over the past 15 years, and that will not change. We couldn’t do what we do without all that community support and are very grateful for it.”

The new logo is a simplified and modernized version of the original logo featuring three people with arms intertwined standing in front of a roof symbolizing a house or residence. The purple and reddish-brown colors are also maintained. “We wanted to preserve the essence of the original logo that conveys the caring and compassion offered by the Residence while doing so in a simpler manner,” said Christian Roy, Vice-President Healthcare of TANK. “We knew the logo was very meaningful to the thousands who have had family members cared for by the Residence – including my own family – and wanted to respect what it symbolizes. We also wanted to convey through the new version the Residence’s ongoing commitment to care for its patients and their families.”

To learn more about the West Island Palliative Care Residence, visit: PalliativeCareResidence.com .

Feature image caption: The West Island Palliative Care Residence launched its 15th anniversary year by unveiling a simplified and modernized version of its logo. From left to right: Rhonda O’Gallagher, President of the Foundation Board; Val Pietrantonio, President of the Operations Board and Teresa Dellar, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Residence. The new logo was created by TANK, the Montreal advertising and communications agency, who did the logo redesign without charge to the Residence.