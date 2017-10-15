What to do during October in Montreal

October Events – October in Montreal is a special month and now that it’s officially Fall, a whole new range of activities are available this season. Even though the city is getting cooler and temperatures are dropping, the city is still hosting a wide variety of events to enjoy. We’ve created a list of our favourite things to do during the month of October as well as all the exciting events happening this month.

Ghost Tour of Montreal

Just in time for Halloween and ghost stories, Haunted Montreal is a 90 minute tour taking you through Downtown Montreal, Griffintown or the Mountain to to show you the haunted places lurking around the city, and the ghosts that inhabit it. All three tours are left by “a professional actor and storyteller” who will guide you through the haunted city and make sure to tell your the gruesomest stories there are. Check out our full article here.

Hike of Mont-Royal

Whether you’re new to the city or have lived here for many years already, a hike up the Mont-Royal is always a unique experience. This time of year is the perfect time to give yourself an afternoon to admire the change in colour during October. Why not try a different path to the regular one, and explore the secret ways to hike up the Mountain.

Open Air Museum

For Montreal’s 375th, the Museum of Fine Arts has created an open air museum on Sherbrooke street between Bishop and Victoria street. This “Walk of Peace” will be available until October 20th 2017. More than 30 different sculptures and art installations from contemporary local and international artists will be on show this Fall. Photographies from 13 Montrealer artists will also be part of the “Walk of Peace”.

Adopt A Dog

If you’ve been thinking about welcoming a dog into your life, have you ever considered adopting and saving one ? The Doggy Café in the Plateau has recently re-located and is already hosting dog meet-ups and adoption days. The Doggy Café is a brilliant concept for dog-lovers and dog owners to come together. Next Saturday October 14th, the café will be hosting an other adoption event with the help of Animatch Dog Adoption.

Take a Food Tour

Montreal is known for many things, but most of all for its popular and diverse food culture. One of the main attractions in the city are the many restaurants and cafés all around the city. There’s no surprise that city has some of the food tours in the most popular districts of the island. Local Montreal Food Tours is a great way for foodies to learn about the diverse food culture of our city and to understand some historical facts and visit some landmarks of each district.

Watch Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera is a classic you have to see at least once in your life. This year, the Broadway Show is touring the world to showcase their popular take on this classic. It has been performed in New York and has been extremely well received throughout the different cities they have performed in. Today is the last day that you’ll be able to see, so click here for tickets and for performance times.

Watch Cinderella

La Cenerentola is s twist on the classic tale of Cinderella and her step-sisters. Joan Font, the director, has recreated his own version of the story of Cinderella in the form of an opera. The opera has ” a classic fairy tale, a dazzling composer and an ideal cast” for the performances to come. Joan Font tells the story of Angelina, a servant to her step-sisters and her stepfather. Similar to the Cinderella story, the heroine is swept away by Prince Ramiro and “soon gets to trade her broom for a sceptre”.

Attend the Festival of Colours

We’ve heard so much about Montreal’s new ferris wheel, but have you been up in it yet ? In honour of Fall and its beautiful colours coming through, there will be an exciting event hosted at the ferris wheel this week-end. 375 tickets will be offered for FREE to children 12 years and under accompanied by an adult. This event is also a way to celebrate once again the 375th of Montreal with one of its latest editions.

AURA at the Basilique Notre-Dame

AURA is a light show organised by Moment Factory for 375th of Montreal. The AURA light show enables you to rediscover the beautiful architecture of the Notre-Dame Basilica in a multimedia display divided into 2 parts. The first part of the AURA experience consists of walking through the Basilica to admire various paintings that are lit up with lasers and lights. Then, you’re invited to take a seat on the pews of the basilica to watch the 20-minute light show that will illuminate the entire cathedral. From the choir, to the vaults and the organ, every part of the cathedral will be part of the show!

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca