Whats open and closed on St Jean Baptiste 2017
Closed
• Banks, large grocery stores, most retail stores and malls will be closed Saturday, as will all SAQ stores.
• Most municipal offices will be closed Saturday through Monday including borough offices, Accès Montréal and other points of service.
• The municipal courthouse on Gosford Street will be closed Saturday and Monday. For information, call: 514 872-2964.
• Canada Post offices will be closed Saturday through Monday.
Open
- 311, the city of Montreal’s information hotline
- some dépanneurs (aka corner stores)
- stores and food outlets located in hospitals, train stations, airports, cultural centres, sports centres and tourism destinations
- some pharmacies, especially large chains, hours and staffing may be reduced
- cinemas
- Montreal Casino
- Montreal Beaches
- Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Attractions
- Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Montreal Biodome
- Montreal Planetarium
- Montreal Botanical Gardens
- Montreal Insectarium
- Montreal Science Centre
- Montreal’s Museum of History and Archeaology
- public markets/farmers markets
- grocery stores 375 square meters (4,037 feet) or less in size can remain open at their leisure, though hours may be reduced
- service-based businesses like hair salons, restaurants, gas stations and manufacturers are free to remain open at their discretion
- bookstores, flower stores and antique shops are free to remain open if they wish
- some arenas, swimming pools and sports centres remain open, others don’t, depending on the neighborhood, call 311 for details
- public transit follows a slower weekend schedule
- parking meters are always in operation (no freebies)
- garbage pickups and recycling generally stay on schedule but it depends on the year, always call 311 in case of exceptions
Transport
• Parking meters are still operational and parking restrictions apply.
• The STM, will be running on a holiday schedule. Certain STM bus routes have been modified to accommodate Fête nationale celebrations, check the STM website to avoid any unpleasant surprises.