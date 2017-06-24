Whats open and closed on St Jean Baptiste 2017

Closed

• Banks, large grocery stores, most retail stores and malls will be closed Saturday, as will all SAQ stores.

• Most municipal offices will be closed Saturday through Monday including borough offices, Accès Montréal and other points of service.

• The municipal courthouse on Gosford Street will be closed Saturday and Monday. For information, call: 514 872-2964.

• Canada Post offices will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Open

Transport

• Parking meters are still operational and parking restrictions apply.

• The STM, will be running on a holiday schedule. Certain STM bus routes have been modified to accommodate Fête nationale celebrations, check the STM website to avoid any unpleasant surprises.