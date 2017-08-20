Who’s going to the colour run Montreal? Cool video!

colour run Montreal – If you’re a keen runner, have a charitable heart and want to make unforgettable memories with your friends, the colour run is for you. Join the “happiest 5k on the Planet” to celebrate healthiness and support the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. This local foundation helps to raise funds to support research, teaching and prevention of heart diseases. By joining next weekend, you’ll be helping a world-class institution!

The Color Run Montreal 2014 , Kaleidoscope tour Mtl 16-08-2014

You can either purchase team member tickets for 44,99$ or go solo for 49,99$. The participation kits include T-shirts, headbands, temporary tattoos and your bib for the start-line. Once you cross the finish-line covered in the colours of the rainbow, you will receive your Unicorn Medal and the Colour Run Pack.

The Colour Run focuses on 4 key points: Healthiness, Happiness, Individuality and Giving back. The rules are simple, wear white and finish covered head to toe in colour! After you’ve completed the race, make sure to join the fun at the Finish Festival, where there will be live music, lots of dancing and even more colour throws.

The start-line will begin at 8am and will continuously have waves of people leaving every couple of minutes until 9am. We recommend travelling to the race by metro and exiting at Jean-Drapeau on the yellow line, the actual race will take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Where : Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Parc Jean Drapeau QC H3C 6A1

When : 26th August between 8am and 9am

How much: $44.99 or $49.99