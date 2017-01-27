Win two FREE tickets to Bonnie Raitt concert from the Montreal Times

If you would like to win two free tickets to the Bonnie Raitt Dig in Deep tour 2017 in Montreal Wednesday May 31st 8 P.M. at L’olympia please follow instructions below:

Tickets: $100.50, $90.50, $75.50

(taxes included / service charge extra)

at L’Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine E.),

(514) 845-3524 #1 and olympiamontreal.com

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27th AT NOON

N.B. One dollar from each ticket will

be donated to the Guacamole Fund

2017 will see the return of Bonnie Raitt to Canada for her first extended tour of the country in over ten years. Following the release of her Grammy-nominated twentieth album ‘Dig In Deep’ (Redwing Records) in 2016, Raitt embarked on an ambitious tour performing more than 75 shows worldwide. Joining Raitt will be her longtime touring band: James “Hutch” Hutchinson (bass), Ricky Fataar (drums), and George Marinelli (guitar), along with Mike Finnigan (keyboards). Special Guest, Royal Wood, will support all dates. www.royalwood.ca

NOW Magazine Toronto reviewer Susan G. Cole wrote of Raitt’s 2016 tour stop at Sony Centre, “it was exhilarating to see her swagger onto the stage before a packed house, confident, relaxed and ready to play her axe like a virtuoso. Whether she was deploying her bottleneck or fingerpicking on her signature blues tunes and ballads, Raitt killed it.” Cole ended her review, “Raitt has terrific taste and a deep appreciation for great songwriters, delivering a transcendent version of John Prine’s ‘Angel From Montgomery’ and, of course, her monster smash ‘Something To Talk About’, by Canadian songwriter Shirley Eikhard…. A gorgeously heartbreaking encore featuring ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ made it clear why she’s lasted so long. Timeless.”

‘Dig In Deep’ has sold over 160,000 units worldwide, debuting in the top #10 Billboard Album Sales, Blues Album, Americana/Folk Album, Digital Album Sales, Internet Album and Independent Album charts, and was still on the top #200 Sales Chart 26 weeks after release. The album reached #35 on the UK Top 40 Album Chart, #1 UK Americana Album Chart and #7 UK Independent Album Chart with the UK and Germany both reporting ‘Dig In Deep’ as Bonnie’s best-selling album since 1994’s ‘Longing In Their Hearts.’

Raitt recently appeared on the broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors, performing in tribute to her longtime friend, Mavis Staples. Raitt was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame alongside Kris Kristofferson and B.B. King, and performed several songs with Taj Mahal, Mavis Staples, Willie Nelson, and Gary Clark Jr. in a ceremony broadcast on PBS on New Year’s Eve. Bonnie has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, Ellen, Charlie Rose, CBS Sunday Morning, Tavis Smiley, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, The View, Jools Holland and more in 2016 alone.

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund, Bonnie will donate one dollar from every ticket purchased to grassroots local, regional, and national Canadian organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

All tour dates are listed at her official website

(with Fan Pre-Sale and Special Benefit Seat information)

www.bonnieraitt.com