Oh Boy! Buddy: The Buddy Holly show

WIN two FREE tickets to Oh Boy! Buddy: The Buddy Holly show, Special Matinée Performance

Sunday, November 26th at 2:30 p.m. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

To enter into the contest please do the following:

• Like the Montreal Times Facebook page

• Share this article on your Facebook

• Sign up to receive the Montreal Times via e-mail for FREE at: www.mtltimes.ca

• Like mtlcal.ca Facebook Page

• Send us an e-mail stating you have done all of the above with your phone number full name and reason you should WIN

Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story, the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Million Dollar Quartet, and We Will Rock You, is back by popular demand! With more than 22 million music fans having lived the experience since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy speaks an international language, and continues to thrill rockin’ audiences from 8 to 80 the world over. Both publicly and critically acclaimed, Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics That’ll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On. With the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not to be missed evening of feel good family entertainment Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, says of the show: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later. I believe this is testament to a great show – the first of its kind – and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Writer/Producer Alan Janes says “Audiences dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever”.

More info: buddythemusical.com

Tickets: https://placedesarts.com/en/event/buddy-buddy-holly-story