Wine Tasting Festival in MTL

Wine Tasting – A unique wine tasting festival is happening in Montreal this November. “La Grande Dégustation de Montréal” is the largest grape and wine gathering in Eastern Canada and will be hosting of over 200 wine producers, distilleries and brewers, who will share “their passion with more than 13 000 wine, beer and spirit lovers”.

The event will be held on November 2nd, 3rd and 4th during most of the day at Place Bonaventure. There will be range of different activities, conferences and animations. Some of the conferences available will take place in the “Educ’alcool” rooms, as well as in the “Salon Chacun son Vin” and in the “Jardin”. For these conferences, tickets will be available for purchase at the ticket office located “at the entrance of the fair”.

This year’s conferences will center around wine beer and spirits of the world. You’ll also be able to meet with knowledgeable producers to learn more about their products and about the art of wine tasting. To plan your day and learn about the different activities offered, click here to download the mobile app which has a complete list of this year’s activities. Tickets for general admission are 12$ and you can buy them online by clicking here.