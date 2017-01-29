WISTA 10th Year Fundraiser Gala

On February 4th, 2017 at 5:30PM, The West Island Theatre Association (WISTA) will gather notable members, alumni, artists, dignitaries, fans, and supporters of musical theatre at the grand Olympia Reception Hall to celebrate a historical milestone of shared achievements and successes with its highly anticipated ten-year gala.





WISTA is a non-profit community theatre company founded back in 2006 with the goal to keep alive the musical theatre passions of an energetic group of singers, dancers, technicians and musicians between the ages of 17 and 29, by giving them a space to use and develop their skills. Since then, WISTA has grown to include over 60 members and has produced 8 full-length musical productions. In addition to book musicals, WISTA provides a myriad of services including cabaret-style performances, dinner theatre, flash mobs, Princess Parties, community events and workshops. WISTA is a member of the Quebec Drama Federation (QDF) and three-time nominee of the Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs) for Outstanding Community Theatre Production.

“It would not have been possible to make it to this milestone without the dedication of each and every volunteer. Musical theatre is alive and well in the West Island and it’s only thanks to the community coming out to fundraising events such as this that we are able to uphold that tradition.” says co-founder Craig Berger. All profits from the gala will go towards the production of WISTA’s future main stage shows, including Shrek the Musical, slated to open in June of 2017.

Guests of WISTA’s 10th Anniversary Gala will enjoy a decorated and elegant evening of food, cocktails, memorabilia, and catching up with friends old and new. Prepare for a nostalgic trip down memory lane as original cast members from WISTA’s productions of Hairspray, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Legally Blonde, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and more, reunite for a rare and unique set of live performances in “WISTA Through the Years: A Musical Revue”. Relive additional memorable WISTA moments with a special video retrospective and an awards ceremony honouring the organization’s most distinguished contributors of the previous decade.

To top an evening of entertainment, all attendees will be given an opportunity to take the stage and perform the best of Broadway alongside renowned guest pianist and accompanist, Chris Barillaro, for “A Little Open Mic Music”. The accomplished artist’s musical direction credits include Belles Soeurs: The Musical (NAC/Segal Theatre), Last Night at the Gayety (Centaur Theatre), The Last Five Years (Toronto Summer Musical Festival), Forever Plaid (Segal), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Segal), Schwartz’s: The Musical (Centaur), Rooms: A Rock Romance (C.E.T.M.) and Altar Boyz (C.E.T.M.).

Individual tickets are $60 and include 1 complimentary drink, hors d’oeuvres, and buffet dinner. To reserve your seats for this one-night only “purple carpet” event (dress: cocktail attire), visit www.wista.ca/wista-gala or contact info@wista.ca.