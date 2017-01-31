WRGClassic – Gentlemen’s Hockey game in an early 20th century fashion

On Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WRG Magazine will once again be paying homage to Canada’s official sport by running its 4th annual WRG Classic. Taking inspiration from early 20th century fashion, this year’s invitational hockey game is set to be WRG’s most anticipated and stylish edition yet.

Like previous years, players and guests will take inspiration from the eras’ attire, sporting bow-ties, tuxedos, sequin dresses, and of course, the iconic Sher-Wood 5030 wood sticks. To commemorate the 4th year of the WRG Classic, WRG will be expanding its player pool to include prominent community leaders and Montreal influencers including, but not limited to, Patrick Langlois (TV Host), Jojo Flores (International DJ), Thierry Rassam (Founder of PoutineWeek MTL & BurgerWeek MTL), and Dustin Gilman (Blogger and TV personality).

At the event, which is being, our gentlemen and gentlewomen will also be able to enjoy hot food and beverages that will be sold by a variety of local vendors, complimentary skate sharpening, free skate after the final game, as well as a heated lululemon Fan Jam to help keep warm while taking part in this truly iconic Montreal event. And of course, let’s not forget prizes for the best dressed, and more!

Game Day Details & Schedule:

• 5 vs 5 full ice hockey games

• Three (3) games total (two (2) semi-finals and one (1) gold medal game) Final game to be followed by:

• Presentation of the Trophy to the winning team

• Award for “The Impeccable Dresser”

• Gentlemanly Sportsmanship Award #WRGclassic