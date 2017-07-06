The X Suit – The suit of the Future

Three brothers in Shanghai have designed and created the solution to the discomfort all suit-wearing men suffer. The X SUIT, also known as “the suit of the future,” is stain, odour, and wrinkle resistant, and—most importantly—comfortable. It looks like a regular suit, but the unique fabric offers unparalleled comfort.

The idea for the X SUIT sparked when Max Perez worked in a night club and studied fashion in school. “I had to wear a suit every night. I just wanted to take my blazer off because it was so uncomfortable,” he said. “I couldn’t move freely.”

Unhappy with the suits on the market, and positive that others suffered from similar discomfort, Max approached his brothers with his idea. Nathaniel and Reoven Perez have a combined 30 years of experience in fashion manufacturing. They have worked with designer brands like Zara, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Hugo Boss.

After the brothers created a design for the X SUIT, an American tech company helped them create their unique fabric: liquid repellant and wrinkle resistant (X Shield®), and anti-microbial (X Membrane®), along with stretch comfort. Four-way stretch, to be exact. An elasticized lining and Tensile Thread allows the X SUIT to offer mobility and durability.

The X SUIT’s durable material also makes the suit easier to care for, and easier to manage while travelling. It can be rolled and folded into any bag, or worn for days without smelling or wrinkling. There is no downside to “the suit of the future.”

Style is just as important to the brothers as function, especially with their fashion backgrounds. So far, they have created two styles for men to choose from. “The way that we designed the X suit was to fit a broad audience of men,” Perez said. “We have one option with a hood and zippers for the young man buying their first suit, and a classic corporate style for the business man looking for comfort.”

The brothers can’t get enough of the suits they’ve created. “My brother has been working in our office wearing our pants and blazer,” Perez said. “He told me that he can’t go back to a regular suit because it is so uncomfortable in comparison.”

The X SUIT is currently available on Kickstarter. They raised $111 000 in their first week. The initial goal was only $50 000. The brothers have just under 30 days left on Kickstarter. All suits purchased through Kickstarter will be shipped in October. Worldwide shipping is available, with free shipping to 40 countries.

“We have a total of fourteen sizes,” Perez said. The X SUIT comes in sizes X-SM to XX-L, with the option of regular or long pant leg and slim or classic fit. The X SUIT will only be available online, so the brothers have created a 20-question questionnaire helps men figure out their appropriate size. Free returns as well as extra stretch thread for tailoring are available.

The X SUIT will retail for $399 for the two pieces together. Through Kickstarter, a 25% percent discount is applied to the X SUIT, so they are $299. Purchase your X SUIT through Kickstarter in the next few weeks to be one of the first men wearing “the suit of the future.”

See the complete details at xsuit.com