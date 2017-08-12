Yoga invades Old Montreal –The rain didn’t keep over 5,000 of Yoga enthusiasts away from the Old Port at the Jacques Cartier Pier this morning and the Montreal Times was there. The Lolë White Tour, a mega yoga and meditation event, first started out in Montreal in 2012. Since then over 50,000 people – who all dress in white for the occasion, have attended events all over the world.

There still is an evening session

EVENING SESSION:

3:00PM Arrival of participants

4:30PM to 4:45PM Beyries musical performance

4:45PM to 6:00PM Beginning of the yoga session

6:00PM to 6:15PM Meditation

Yoga Teachers:

Geneviève Guérard

Andrew Bathory

Dawn Mauricio (meditation)

All attendees will receive a free Lolë yoga mat and a gift bag.

Wear white, a symbol of peace

Thousands of participants will be dressed in white from head to foot.

The event will take place fine weather, bad weather