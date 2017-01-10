Hudson 8th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marchal PJ Stock

Mr. Stock, who is born and raised in Montreal and now lives in St. Lazare, Quebec, is a man often lauded for his successes on the ice where he spent seven years as a professional hockey player, playing for the likes of the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins.

PJ’s professional hockey career was brought to a halt when a eye injury led to an early retirement, but his successes continued to grow off the ice.

PJ took his quick wit and energetic passion to a number of hosting roles, ranging from the Stock Exchange on Team990 and the Chom morning show, to Hockey Night in Canada and Sportsnet on television. You could also find PJ as a panelist on RDS’ “Antichambre” and as a contestant on “Battle of the Blades”.

Among it all, PJ has been noted as a dedicated father of four children and a true fan of sports, fitness, music and movies.

“We are very honored that PJ accepted our nomination to be this years Grand Marshal” says parade director, Jim Beauchamp.

“PJ has always been just one of the guys who will help anyone on the drop of a dime. He loves his community of Hudson – St. Lazare and he is a true Montrealer. That is why we asked PJ to represent the Vaudreuil Soulanges area as this year Grand Marshal of the Hudson St. Patricks’ Day Parade.”

PJ’s responsibilities as Grand Marshal will be to lead the parade down Main Road in Hudson and preside over all the floats and organizations who will be in attendance.

There will also be a Grand Marshal ROAST & TOAST dinner for Mr. Stock, where many of his friends and peers will be in attendance to tell stories and to ROAST this years Grand Marshal. The dinner will take place Saturday, March 4th starting at 6:00pm at the Whitlock Golf & Curling Club. Tickets are $55 each and it includes performances by the Bernadette Short Dancers and of course Whitlock’s famous Italian buffet with a Roast Beef Carving station.

To reserve tickets for the dinner please call Whitlock GCC at 450-458-5305 X 200.