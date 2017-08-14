Oka Crisis – Part Two?

In April of 1990, the Mohawks of Kanesatake took a stand against plans by the Mayor of Oka (at the time) to expand a golf course and allow the development of condominiums on their ancestral land – that included a sacred burial ground, in an area they call the ‘Pines’. A barricade to Oka was erected, but after three months and ignoring injunctions to remove it, the Mayor asked the government for the Sureté du Quebec to step in – and a 78 day standoff began, known as the ‘Oka Crisis’.

On July 11th 1990 the SQ intervened, attacking protesters at the barricade with tear gas and concussion grenades. Shots were fired and amid the confusion of a violent and highly questionable attack – an officer with the SQ, Marcel Lemay, was killed in the crossfire. From that point on, the conflict became the ‘crisis’ and took on an even deeper meaning – the Mohawk people were no longer only fighting for their ancestral land, but also for the recognition of aboriginal independence and were joined by their armed ‘Warriors’ at the barricade – wearing their iconic bandana face masks.

The government refused to negotiate while the Mohawk barricades were up and had the SQ put up their own blockades on the roads leading into Oka and the Kanesatake reserve. The standoff ensued, often tense at moments. The Mohawks stood their ground, taking it further by putting up barricades on the Mercier Bridge and on Highways 132, 138 and 207 – to the consternation of those who used the bridge and growing public disapproval. At one point an effigy of a Mohawk Warrior was hanged and burned. But at the time, very few people really understood what the Mohawk people were fighting for and the deep roots connecting them to this land.

When the standoff continued with no end in sight, then-Premier Robert Bourassa called in the Canadian Armed Forces. Despite the armed presence, negotiations still remained slow, taking several weeks before the Mercier Bridge and Highways reopened to regular traffic. On September 26th 1990, the last barricades near ‘The Pines’ were taken down and the Warriors gave up the fight – having won the battle at Oka, but losing the war.

Fast forward to 2017, when the rights and recognition of Canada’s aboriginal people, a people here long before Britain and France each to decided lay claim to a land not theirs, have come to the forefront – where they now find themselves facing the same battle, one that was never resolved but lay silently in the shadows of the very trees they fought to protect.

Another planned real estate development in Oka would see a total of four hundred homes built on land next to the Pines – and tension is rising in Kanesatake once again.

Earlier this past July, well-known Mohawk rights activist Ellen Gabriel and a group of protesters, confronted Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon at the site where pine trees had already been cleared and hydro poles already installed for the new housing development, which continues to move forward.

The Mayor claimed the development plan for area has been in place since 2003 and there is no plan to expand into The Pines. He then went on to say he ‘would not stop the development project out of fear of being sued’ and that ‘the Mohawks should be discussing the project with the federal government’.

Quevillon also said that Gabriel’s protests would not lead to a peaceful resolution. He then went on to say that ‘what Ms. Gabriel is doing now is taking the citizens of Oka hostage’.

But Ellen Gabriel is not one to take lightly.

“We’re here to say ‘not anymore’,” said Gabriel in a CTV news report. “Twenty-seven years ago they didn’t listen to us. They never settled the problem and it still continues today. So we’re asking is if the federal government really thinks, if Prime Minister Trudeau really is sincere, about the First Nations being his most important relationship, then he has to intervene here today.”

“This is not going to go away,” she added. “We’ve been stomped on for centuries and generations have had to pick up the struggle. We want peace, that’s all we want… We are not going to allow any more development on our traditional territory.”

Grand chief of the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake, Serge Simon, said ‘he worries the situation could escalate if nothing is done to stop the housing development’ and wants a moratorium placed on the housing development.

The builder of the project called ‘Domaines des Collines D’Oka’, said the development is already three-quarters finished and another 20 homes are planned – yet it is on land that is part of the Kanesatake Mohawks’ decades-old unresolved land claim.

The truth is that Indigenous People could lay claim to land not only in Canada but across North America, land unfairly and violently taken from them, land they respected and lived with as one – and land they now strive to protect the little they have left of. The Oka Crisis should have taught us something. It should have taught us the importance of the natural lands and forests that sustain us. But instead, twenty-seven years later, as Joni Mitchell sang in her song Big Yellow Taxi, ‘they paved paradise and put up a parking lot’ – except in this case they are tearing down trees, laying down asphalt and putting up homes, duplexes and triplexes. “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone…”

Do you stand by the Mohawks of Kanesatake or do you think the project should be allowed? More importantly, will this all lead to the ‘Oka Crisis – Part Two’ ?