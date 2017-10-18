Tragically Hip Gord Downie dies

Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53 years old. According to a statement on the band’s website, he died Tuesday night surrounded by his children and family.

The legendary front man of the iconic Canadian rock band had an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, which he discovered after a seizure in December 2015.



“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips,” the statement said.

Last May when his illness was made public, the band decided to do a final tour. The final concert, broadcast live on CBC, was held August 20th in Kingston, Ontario.

He will be sorely missed, but always remembered.