Trattoria Cinecitta – Authentic Italian cuisine

Authentic Italian cuisine and culture awaits at Trattoria Cinecitta, complete with mouth watering dishes – from the appetizers to the desserts. The venue is medium sized, with the capacity of about 75 people. The owner and staff are all friendly, accommodating and eager to give their patrons a rich European experience. From the option to enjoy live music, singers and dance space, to weekend and weekday varied menus – this great spot located on Decarie (near Queen Mary Road) offers a sincere taste of Italy, drawing new and returning customers alike.

My friend and I started our dining experience with the fried calamari. It was perfect. Not too salty, not overly breaded. Not too much, not too little. It was a perfect start to our meal, and it went exceptionally well with the complementary Bruschetta. The service was fast and considerate, as we made our way to our main course. As I combined huge grilled shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce with a fantastic Arrabiata pasta, my friend combined an impressive portion of grilled vegetables with the Sea Bass, one of the owner’s highest recommended dishes. The shrimp were easily some of the largest shrimp I’ve ever had, and the spice level (as I requested) was spot on. The Sea Bass was perfect, and the accompanying separate plate of grilled vegetables, equally delicious. Other strong recommendations, from the owner of four years, were the lamb chops and the Osso Bucco. On each table, a handy week menu, and a weekend menu available. Various pastas (stuffed and non stuffed), meats and fish, fill the simple but complete menu. The food was delicious, right down to the dessert options (a tiramisu and chocolate mascarpone) – both of which were selected and highly enjoyed.

With Ukrainian and Moldovian influences in the kitchen, the food served here demonstrates a perfect balance of traditional and something more. Whether you come alone, or in a large celebrating group, you can’t help but notice and appreciate the thought and care of the unique setting. A centered bar, a small dance floor and stage area, this restaurant is extremely accommodating. What additionally stood out in our Sunday night experience, was a family celebrating in the back of the restaurant. This family were regulars at the venue, having brought in their own singer, and taking advantage of a photographer that the restaurant offers (for similar events). Their long family table was covered in an assortment of food, their rich lively festivities not impeding on our time and dining experience.

Saturday nights tend to fill up, so it is certainly encouraged that you reserve two to a few weeks in advance. Lunch menus are available, with reasonable prices and specials, similar to what is advertised and offered and other nights of the week. There is a twenty space parking area, along with a terrace available in the summer.

As someone who tends to prefer to stay in for Italian food (general pasta dishes), Trattoria Cinecitta is a central restaurant that would easily draw me out again and again, much like the returning family that we saw celebrating. Every aspect of our meal and the ambiance was perfect, right down to the hot soft bread rolls before our meal, and the coffee with dessert. Whether looking for something simple and intimate, or an event (complete with musical options such as a violinist or a pianist), this fantastic spot comes highly recommended.

Trattoria Cinecitta

5220 Boulevard Décarie, Montréal, QC H3X 3Z6

(514) 483-2345

www.trattoriacinecitta.com