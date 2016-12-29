It was approaching Christmas. I was living in Ottawa, sharing a townhouse with five other students from Carleton University. My roommate’s girlfriend, a rather devout Christian, came over to hang out. She was a sweet girl who, even as an ...
The Pointe-Claire Pharmaprix raised the bar in terms of donations this year during their annual campaign to help a local organization. “It’s something that Pharmaprix does every year around September,” said Marco Vernacchia, the owner of the Pharmaprix de la ...
There has been a lot of activity in early December at the Montreal West snow dump off of Bedbrook Ave, but curiously there was been little snow to haul then. Local environmentalist Lisa Mintz is concerned that the town is ...
This weekend, local comic Christophe Davidson is headlining a stand-up gig at the same stage where he launched his comedy career 13 years ago … at the Comedyworks club at 1238 Bishop Street.
“I performed at an open mic night at ...
Last summer at the Just For Laughs Festival presented by Videotron in association with Loto Quebéc, NHL star P.K. Subban returned for an emotional goodbye to Montréal, trading in his skates for a microphone to host P.K. Subban: Shots Fired, ...
In the spirit of trying new things for 2017, on this week column, i will start talking about some pretty amazing wines from Macedonia in the Balkan regions. To help you warm up in the winter, two amazing scotch whisky ...
One of Montreal’s most well-known landmarks, St. Joseph’s Oratory, is continuing its longstanding tradition of hosting a crèche (nativity scene) exhibition this season. But renovations have temporarily closed the Oratory museum, meaning that the crèches are now exhibited throughout the ...
What says Christmas Season more than tables full with steaming, flaky, busting-out-the-crusty-corners pies? Tourtieres, chicken and pot pies, syrupy fruit pies, sugar pies. In history, that food group may just be the most glorious kitchen creation in gastronomy.
