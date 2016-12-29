Dan Laxer, Life
Merry Hanukkah 2017

It was approaching Christmas. I was living in Ottawa, sharing a townhouse with five other students from Carleton University. My roommate’s girlfriend, a rather devout Christian, came over to hang out. She was a sweet girl who, even as an ...

Marco Giovanetti, Wine
Tourtiere and wine pairings

What says Christmas  Season more than tables full  with steaming, flaky, busting-out-the-crusty-corners pies? Tourtieres, chicken and  pot pies, syrupy fruit pies, sugar pies. In history, that food group may just be the most glorious kitchen creation in gastronomy. According to ...

